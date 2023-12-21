Gov’t targeting to have 100 more EV charging points in place on tolled highways by 2025 – Ahmad Maslan

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / December 21 2023 10:18 am

The government says it is targeting to have an additional 100 EV charging points in place on tolled highways by 2025. According to deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, this is to meet the demand for more changing points, especially on the North-South expressway (NSE), brought about by the continued increase in electric vehicles (EVs) on the road, Bernama reports.

“Within another year and a half we hope to add another 100 EV charging stations (on tolled highways), where the original target was only 100 in 2025. Looking at the current trend, this is set to increase and reach 160 charging stations because we have received many applications,” he said.

He added there was still a way to go in ensuring that the public charging infrastructure across the 33 tolled highways would meet user needs. “The need for increased EV charging points is one of the new challenges in the future highway landscape, in addition to creating new concepts for R&Rs,” he said.

At present, there are 60 EV charging points on the NSE and East Coast Expressway (LPT), placed at rest and service (R&R) areas and petrol stations. While the installation of chargers and the growth of the network is being fully undertaken by the private sector, the government does maintain a working overview of the infrastructure’s development.

This can be seen via PlanMalaysia’s national electric vehicle charging network dashboard, which presents a running progress report of the current public charging network in the country from a topographical perspective and composition viewpoint.

