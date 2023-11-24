Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 24 2023 10:59 am

The government is not involved in the development of the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Malaysia, with the installation of chargers and the growth of the network being fully undertaken by the private sector, said natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

In a report by the New Straits Times, he said that the government does not provides allocations or grant exclusive rights to any company for the construction of EV charging stations across the country. “The construction of EV charging stations is industry-driven and led entirely by the private sector. This includes companies engaged in business activities and other services related to the EV ecosystem,” he said.

The government does of course maintain a working overview of the infrastructure’s development. This can be seen via PlanMalaysia’s national electric vehicle charging network dashboard, which presents a running progress report of the current public charging network in the country from a topographical perspective and composition viewpoint.

Officially launched on November 1 by the ministry of local government development and the federal department of town and country planning (JPBD), the dashboard is aimed at providing stakeholders and decision-makers a tool for efficient management and progress tracking of potential charging point locations.

It also allows the public to view the progress of the national public charging network, which aims to have 10,000 EV charging points in place across the country by 2025, as outlined back in 2021 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030.

At present, there are 1,434 EV charging points in operation across 600 locations across the country. Of these, 1,117 are AC charging points, with the remaining 317 being DC fast charging ones.

