The government is not involved in the development of the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Malaysia, with the installation of chargers and the growth of the network being fully undertaken by the private sector, said natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.
In a report by the New Straits Times, he said that the government does not provides allocations or grant exclusive rights to any company for the construction of EV charging stations across the country. “The construction of EV charging stations is industry-driven and led entirely by the private sector. This includes companies engaged in business activities and other services related to the EV ecosystem,” he said.
The government does of course maintain a working overview of the infrastructure’s development. This can be seen via PlanMalaysia’s national electric vehicle charging network dashboard, which presents a running progress report of the current public charging network in the country from a topographical perspective and composition viewpoint.
Officially launched on November 1 by the ministry of local government development and the federal department of town and country planning (JPBD), the dashboard is aimed at providing stakeholders and decision-makers a tool for efficient management and progress tracking of potential charging point locations.
It also allows the public to view the progress of the national public charging network, which aims to have 10,000 EV charging points in place across the country by 2025, as outlined back in 2021 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030.
At present, there are 1,434 EV charging points in operation across 600 locations across the country. Of these, 1,117 are AC charging points, with the remaining 317 being DC fast charging ones.
This is the problem. There’s a mismatch in government’s effort to promote EV adoption rate to reduce carbon print. Investing companies each develop their infrastructures, apps, payment systems and all not linked to each other’s like how various banks’ ATM cards withdrawal or purchase should be. Not a complete system that shows all available players and all charge ports also different. Some charging facilities not necessarily show up when u Google search and when u reach there, not all hv the same modes of payment, let alone standarized charging ports etc. We hv to download each app differently for different providers and to add matter worse, even car companies like BMW with different distributors also are using different providers, with different app and credit to use. If we want to excel in this sustainable energy consumption approach by thinking pushing EV is one of the solutions, please hv a more thorough planning. As it is we are already late in the game, government lukewarm attitude will not help further.
Private sectors are profit oriented. There will never be chargers installed where the demand low. Take Lebuh Raya Timur Barat for example. Up till now, there is no charger available anywhere along the route. No EV cars can travel from Penang/Kedah to Kelantan/Terengganu.
Places like this is where gov involvement is needed.