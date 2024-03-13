Gov’t to focus on development of DC charging network

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 13 2024 10:39 am

The government says it will focus on the development of DC fast charging points to resolve the range anxiety concerns of electric vehicle (EV) users making long journeys, Bernama reports.

According to deputy investment, trade and industry minister Liew Chin Tong, MITI, together with Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) are currently examining and refining the feasibility of increasing DC charger targets.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, he said the results of the study will be presented during the national EV steering committee (NEVSC) meeting in the second quarter the year.

Liew said that to help achieve the government’s EV charging bays target, a concession company will collaborate with Tenaga Nasional to ensure sufficient power for the needs of DC-type EV charging stations. He added that the Malaysian highway authority (LLM) will assist the concession company, which was unnamed, and EV charging point operators (CPOs) to expedite the required approval process.

This comes following the ministry’s announcement last month that PLUS and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) have agreed to simplify the process of developing and increasing the number of EV charging stations along PLUS highways. Both parties will identify strategic locations for new charging points at rest and recreation (R&R) areas and lay-bys along the highway, while the development of new substations at required locations would also be looked into.

The government said late last year it is targeting to have an additional 100 EV charging points in place on tolled highways by 2025. At present, there are around 60 EV charging points on the NSE and East Coast Expressway (LPT), located at R&R areas and petrol stations.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.