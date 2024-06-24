Alert petrol station staff if you see foreigners pumping RON95 petrol, urges PDAM after viral video

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / June 24 2024 10:05 am

Fuel subsidies have become a hot topic this year, and with the price of diesel already being floated except for certain businesses and those eligible for the Budi Madani scheme, that leaves RON95 as the only fuel grade still with blanket subsidies. As such, it’s likely to become a big target for smugglers.

In anticipation, the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) has urged the public to immediately inform petrol station cashiers or forecourt staff if they see foreign vehicles filling up on RON95 petrol, rather than simply be onlookers or taking photos and videos. According to The Star, the organisation said cashiers have the ability to halt the transaction by remotely deactivating the pump.

“The current laws do not penalise drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who intentionally buy subsidised fuel not intended for them,” PDAM said in a statement on Friday. “This creates a situation where these drivers continuously attempt to access the fuel, often covertly and at odd hours, making monitoring and prevention difficult for our staff. It is even more difficult when the transaction involves the purchase of RON95 at the pump using a debit or credit card.”

It also said its actions are limited beyond stopping the sale at the point of purchase, and as such, the smuggling of RON95 by foreigners posed challenges for petrol station owners. This is because of the small volume involved and the heavy penalties they would be on the hook for just from selling the fuel – even if they weren’t doing so voluntarily.

“We lack the legal means to report or penalise drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who misuse subsidised fuel,” it said. “We are also unable to engage in conflict with the culprits as it may escalate to untoward incidents. We appeal to the public and relevant authorities to work together in finding a viable solution to this issue, ensuring that taxpayer funds are used appropriately and fairly for the benefit of Malaysians.”

This statement comes about a week after a video went viral on social media, showing a man filling up a foreign-registered vehicle with RON95 in Masjid Tanah in Alor Gajah, Melaka last Sunday. Footage from the petrol station’s CCTV showed the man paid just RM23.17 for the fuel.

The domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) responded by opening an investigation on the operator at the station, suspected of selling the fuel to the individual. Its Melaka director Norena Jaafar said the action against the said operator was in accordance with directives enforced on June 17 that prohibits the sale of RON95 to all foreign-registered vehicles, including motorcycles.

Norena added that the operator was being investigated for violating Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, punishable under Section 22(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

