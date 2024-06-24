Immediate approval for complete applications sent in by those who qualify for SKDS diesel subsidy – KPDN

The ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) says that immediate approval will be given to complete applications submitted by those eligible for fuel subsidies under the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) programme, which presently covers 33 types of public land transport and goods vehicles under SKDS 1.0 and 2.0.

According to KPDN minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the approval letter will be issued immediately to applicants who qualify, allowing them to apply for the fleet card through the same system. “The application process is easy and fast because the company only needs to fill in limited information and the confirmation can be made immediately through integration with the road transport department (JPJ) system,” he said via a statement.

He urged companies that qualify for the SKDS to apply for the subsidy promptly. The ministry said that as of June 23, the total number of public transport and goods vehicles approved for diesel subsidy under SKDS is 226,957, involving 75,541 companies. It was previously reported that there are around 389,000 vehicles that would qualify for the SKDS assistance.

He added that public transport and commercial vehicle operators who have received SKDS approval but have not yet received a fleet card would simply need to keep their diesel purchase receipts to enable cash refund claims to be made with the finance ministry.

“For approvals obtained before June 30, the transport companies are to apply for reimbursement of expenditure rates on subsidy prices through proof of purchase receipts until they receive the fleet cards from selected oil companies,” he explained. He added that the ministry is also coordinating appeals from certain transport sectors that want to be in the SKDS, and these will be forwarded to the appeals committee.

