GWM Tank 300 Malaysian launch in mid-July – first 300 buyers to get lifetime engine warranty, 5-yr free service

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 28 2024 6:04 pm

Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia has announced that the first units of the Tank 300 have now arrived in the country, and that the off-road SUV is all set for a mid-July launch, with deliveries to begin right after that, as scheduled.

As previously indicated, the Tank 300 will arrive here as a CBU fully-imported offering and will be offered in its non-hybrid 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine form. The mill puts out 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW) and 380 Nm, and drive is delivered via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a dual-speed, electronically-controlled part-time four-wheel drive system.

Technical highlights include an all-terrain control system with nine driving modes, a ramp angle of 23.1° and a maximum gradability of 70%, along with a maximum wading depth of 700 mm. Inside, cabin highlights include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen as well as Nappa leather upholstery.

Standard fit items include a nine-speaker Infinity sound system, automatic air-conditioning and double-layer acoustic glass, among others. Final pricing still hasn’t been revealed, but it is anticipated that the SUV will be priced at around RM250,000.

As a gesture of appreciation, GWM is offering the first 300 Tank 300 customers a five-year or 100,000 km free maintenance package as well as an unlimited mileage lifetime engine and transmission warranty, although the latter is only applicable to the original purchaser of the vehicle. The company added that these first 300 customers will also receive mystery rewards.

“We have great confidence in our products’ quality, and we want our owners to feel equally confident, and assured about our commitment to them. Thus, we are offering an unlimited mileage lifetime warranty for the engine and transmission to our first 300 owners,” said GWM Malaysia MD Mike Cui An Qi. “As always, delivering exceptional service and rewards has been one of GWM’s core practices to maximise customer satisfaction and trust in our brand,” he added.

GALLERY: GWM Tank 300, Malaysian preview

GALLERY: GWM Tank 300, first drive, China

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.