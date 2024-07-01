Gov’t to replicate its ‘no advance notice’ strategy for RON95 petrol targeted subsidy – Rafizi Ramli

Posted in Local News / By /

Gov’t to replicate its ‘no advance notice’ strategy for RON95 petrol targeted subsidy – Rafizi Ramli

While the government has not indicated anything about the removal of blanket subsidies for RON 95 petrol beyond stating that it is presently studying the matter, there could be very little indication of the time frame for its introduction before it is implemented.

That’s what economy minister Rafizi Ramli implied when he said that the government will be replicating the same strategy for RON 95 petrol as it did for diesel, when there was no public advance notice on any decision to remove blanket subsidies, Malaysiakini reports.

Asked if the move will be implemented this year with a pre-announced timetable, Rafizi said that the government is keeping its cards close to its chest in the same way it did with diesel. “We did surprise everyone with diesel, and I think everyone is up for another surprise,” he told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s summer gathering in Dalian, China.

Gov’t to replicate its ‘no advance notice’ strategy for RON95 petrol targeted subsidy – Rafizi Ramli

He reiterated that the government remains committed to its diesel subsidy rationalisation programme for now. “For the time being, we are focusing on diesel, because the big leakages actually happen with diesel. I think we do need to make sure and learn from the process to improve the overall system,” he said, while downplaying concerns that the plan to abolish fuel subsidies would affect inflation in the wake of price hikes.

Meanwhile, in response to questions about Rafizi’s statement, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the government has yet to make any decision on the need to rationalise the RON 95 petrol subsidy, the Malay Mail reports.

The PM said that Rafizi’s statement primarily focused on targeted diesel subsidies, which the government is studying for implementation effectiveness. “I read Rafizi’s text; he mentioned that we are focusing on diesel, which needs careful consideration for its implementation,” he said

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 