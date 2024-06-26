Gov’t studying removal of RON95 petrol subsidy, but will focus on diesel rationalisation for now – Rafizi

Economy minister Rafizi Ramli says that the government is studying the expansion of targeted fuel subsidies to incorporate RON 95 petrol, something that has been previously mentioned as being set to happen this year.
However, he said that Putrajaya’s immediate focus remains on the implementation of the diesel subsidy rationalisation programme, which began on June 10, echoing what finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said earlier this month.
“Currently, the government is prioritising stabilisation of the targeted diesel subsidy to achieve objectives such as enhancing the country’s fiscal sustainability and reducing leakages in subsidy distribution,” Rafizi said in a written parliamentary reply to Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya).
Rafizi explained that fuel subsidies accounted for 12.3% of the government’s total operating expenditure in 2023, prompting the need for subsidy reform. He said that any future adjustment to the RON 95 petrol subsidy will include measures to adequately support affected groups, The Edge reports.
He added that through the diesel subsidy rationalisation, which has seen the retail price of the fuel being increased from RM2.15 to RM3.35 per litre in the peninsula, the government expects to achieve annual savings of around RM4 billion, and these savings will be used to improve the quality of life for the wider public through the provision of quality public infrastructure and more comprehensive social protection.
Comments
This will be next after fuel rationalisation,
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-06-25/malaysia-s-carbon-tax-ambitions-need-to-overcome-fuel-subsidies?srnd=homepage-uk
PLs increase to Rm4/litre.
After all,even at Rm5/litre..all the menteris got Ahmad or Ah Chong or Muniandy as drivers of Alphards or Camrys.
The only benefit returned to rakyat is the 3 sen price reduction of eggs,costing Rm100 juta only..and the rich also benefit.
So where is the RM3.9 Billion savings as promised?
Look at our public hospitals…patients got to wait 3 to 6 months just to see specialists…if u need surgery..then add few more months.
We have an ageing population that needs better ,more urgent treatment.
If u need heart surgery,add 12 months on top of the usual consultations.
Dont take PH voters for granted..one fine day they vote regime change,if prices of every damn thing,spiral out of control.
No cheap alternative. channel every single cost to Rakyat. licker will say our fuel price lower than other countries. what about car price? housing? food? wait, salary is lower than other country as well!
rakyat kena scam – mahaldahni
please take another 3 years to study.
Look at the brighter side. With the increase, we’ll see lesser B40 mat rempit and mat wira/saga reput on the road. Then less jam.
Pizi, please tell us something we don’t already know.