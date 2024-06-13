Gov’t to focus on targeted diesel subsidy initiative first before deciding on RON 95 move – finance minister II

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 13 2024 10:42 am

Finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the government will focus on the implementation of its targeted diesel subsidy programme before it decides to move on to further related matters, The Star reports.

“We are only focusing on (targeted) diesel subsidy for now, and once there is stability, we will look at what can be done next,” he said when asked about a timeline for a targeted subsidy to be implemented for RON 95 petrol, which the government has previously said was on the cards to be introduced this year.

He said that fuel subsidy reforms were not being taken lightly by the government and needed to be well thought out. “It is very important to think about how we can do this and how it will impact the people,” he said.

Amir Hamzah said that the subsidy reform agenda being carried out by the government is aimed at reducing the country’s fiscal deficit so it can reinvest into things that are important. “Over time, there has been leakage of subsidies caused by smuggling of petroleum products and subsidies enjoyed by sectors who do not deserve them,” he said.

He said that despite it only being a week in, the diesel subsidy rationalisation initiative – which has seen the retail price of the fuel being increased from RM2.15 to RM3.35 per litre – was working. He stated there had been a drop in the purchase of diesel at fuel stations located at the country’s borders, meaning there was less movement of the fuel into Thailand.

