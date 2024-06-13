Gov’t to focus on targeted diesel subsidy initiative first before deciding on RON 95 move – finance minister II

Posted in Local News / By /

Gov’t to focus on targeted diesel subsidy initiative first before deciding on RON 95 move – finance minister II

Finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the government will focus on the implementation of its targeted diesel subsidy programme before it decides to move on to further related matters, The Star reports.

“We are only focusing on (targeted) diesel subsidy for now, and once there is stability, we will look at what can be done next,” he said when asked about a timeline for a targeted subsidy to be implemented for RON 95 petrol, which the government has previously said was on the cards to be introduced this year.

He said that fuel subsidy reforms were not being taken lightly by the government and needed to be well thought out. “It is very important to think about how we can do this and how it will impact the people,” he said.

Amir Hamzah said that the subsidy reform agenda being carried out by the government is aimed at reducing the country’s fiscal deficit so it can reinvest into things that are important. “Over time, there has been leakage of subsidies caused by smuggling of petroleum products and subsidies enjoyed by sectors who do not deserve them,” he said.

He said that despite it only being a week in, the diesel subsidy rationalisation initiative – which has seen the retail price of the fuel being increased from RM2.15 to RM3.35 per litre – was working. He stated there had been a drop in the purchase of diesel at fuel stations located at the country’s borders, meaning there was less movement of the fuel into Thailand.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 