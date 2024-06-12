Gov’t to rechannel diesel subsidy savings to STR cash contributions, improving public transport – PM Anwar

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 12 2024 11:12 am

The RM4 billion in savings gained from the removal of the blanket subsidy for diesel will be rechanneled to the people, particularly through improved public transportation and the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) programme, says prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The savings (from targeted diesel subsidies) will support public transportation needs. Imagine the STR for nine million recipients of direct cash subsidy, which amounts to RM10 billion. The funds from the targeted subsidy are not for increasing ministerial allowances or other interests; I focus on assisting the people,“ he said.

While acknowledging that the move to a targeted subsidy is not a popular one, the PM said that he will continue to do his best for the country despite being criticised, stating that he wants to prove that not all politicians are looters, arrogant and abuse the people, as Bernama reports.

“Just as the people say about targeted subsidies (diesel), I have also been criticised a lot (also) about the civil servant salary scheme. But I don’t care if they want to to admonish me, I have a mandate and I will do it. When the time comes I have to go, I’ll go. But while I am here, I am going to stay and fight for what is right to make sure Malaysia emerges as a great nation in Asia,“ he said.

Anwar emphasised that the targeted diesel subsidy was implemented to ensure it did not benefit the very wealthy and foreigners. “I told the cabinet we need to make wise decisions, we must assist the majority of the people,” he said.

“We should not provide subsidies to the very wealthy, large industries and foreigners. (This) is not discrimination against foreigners because foreigners do not pay taxes, the levy (they pay) is very little. Our main responsibility is to our citizens,“ he added.

He said that the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy has been well received by parties within the unity government as well as some opposition parties, and the programme will be monitored to prevent issues. “So far, the statements from PAS leaders seem rather moderate, not opposing but merely monitoring. There are no issues because the opposition should monitor the implementation, and so should we,” he said.

Anwar emphasised that the switch to a targeted fuel subsidy was one element of the government’s major decisions at the moment, aimed at saving the country and improve aspects of public transportation and education.

The retail price of Euro 5 B10 and B20 diesel at petrol stations in the peninsula was increased from RM2.15 to RM3.35 per litre on June 10, Presently based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula for the month of May, diesel prices (including for Euro 5 B7) will be announced weekly following the current practice, according to second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.