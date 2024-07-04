2024 Proton X50 RC sees strong sales in launch month, back to top of segment with 1,711 units in June

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / July 4 2024 10:06 am

The updated Proton X50 RC is off to strong start in its first full month of sales based on the carmaker’s latest sales results. Last month, 10,999 Proton vehicles (domestic and export) were delivered to customers, with the X50 making up 1,711 units.

This was enough to send the B-segment SUV back to the top of its class in June 2024 after dipping down to second in May 2024. In the first six months of this year, 10,204 units of the X50 have been sold.

The X50 RC (RC stands for Running Change) was launched in early June and still comes in four variants, namely the Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship – pricing is between RM86,300 and RM113,300.

All variants feature a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels as well as a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine, which is port injected in the Standard, Executive and Premium for 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque. The Flagship retains its direct-injected TGDi unit with 177 PS and 255 Nm. Production of these engines now takes place at the company’s Tanjung Malim plant.

Improvements have been made to the SUV’s NVH and infotainment system, the latter measuring 10.25 inches and with new hardware to increase boot-up and loading times. There’s also telematics via the Proton Link app and other revisions detailed in our launch story.

