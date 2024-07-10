KPDN, oil companies in discussion for quicker approval of SKDS fleet cards for subsidised diesel

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / July 10 2024 5:37 pm

The ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) is urging oil companies to expedite the issuance of fleet cards to eligible logistics vehicle owners which have been approved under the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) programme, New Straits Times has reported.

Immediate approval could be granted at the ministry level if all required documents are complete, by leveraging the ministry’s system that is integrated with the road transport department (JPJ), said KPDN minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

The ministry is in active discussions with five oil companies to address challenges faced in the issuance of subsidised diesel fleet cards, Armizan said. “In addition to simplifying the reimbursement process for those awaiting fleet cards, which is being facilitated by the Finance Ministry, we have also encouraged oil companies to utilise cash cards as an interim measure,” the minister said.

At present, there are 33 types of land transport vehicles which are eligible for subsidised diesel in Malaysia under the SKDS 1.0 and 2.0 schemes, though KPDN is studying the possibility of adding more vehicle types to the list.

The subsidised diesel control system 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) for land transport began in March this year, ahead of the rationalisation of diesel fuel subsidy that began on June 10, when the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia increased by RM1.20 to RM3.35 per litre. The retail price of diesel in Sabah and Sarawak continues to be at RM2.15 per litre.

The ministry of finance announced towards the end of last month that subsidy refund applications for SKDS 2.0 recipients will be accepted from July 1, and this is for those whose applications have been approved under the SKDS 2.0 scheme but who have yet to receive their fleet cards for the diesel subsidy.

