KPDN to meet oil companies this week for quicker SKDS fleet card issuing mechanism for diesel subsidy

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / July 15 2024 1:03 pm

The ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) will meet with the five major oil companies on Thursday, July 18 to identify a quicker mechanism for issuing fleet cards to eligible applicants to the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS), Bernama has reported.

The ministry had taken note of the delays in approving company applications for fleet cards, especially in the post-paid category because oil companies had to first check the applicants’ financial status, said KPDN minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

“Because of this and other issues, some fleet card applications take up to a month to be approved. So, we want to see if the fleet cards can be issued [more quickly, perhaps] in less than 14 days,” Armizan said. Based on records obtained from the five oil companies as of July 8, a total of 165,897 fleet cards have been issued, he added.

Last week, the ministry urged oil companies to expedite the issuance of fleet cards for eligible owners of logistics vehicles who have been approved under the subsidised diesel control system (SKDS) programme. The SKDS 2.0 programme began in March this year, with almost 200,000 public transport and goods vehicles having been approved for the scheme as of June 13.

Companies listed under the 33 types of public and goods land transport can apply for the SKDS scheme through the MySubsidi Diesel system that is under the regulation of the KPDN, and applications that have been completed can be approved immediately, said Armizan.

As of July 14, a total of 248,887 public and goods transport vehicles involving 88,029 companies have had diesel subsidy applications approved under the SKDS, he continued.

In addition to online applications, the KPDN also promotes the diesel subsidy applications through on-ground outreach programmes, and to provide space for companies to pose any queries and to submit their applications,” Armizan said.

