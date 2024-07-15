UMW Toyota sells 7,600 vehicles in June – year-to-date sales for 1H 2024 now at 47,000 units, down 3.4%

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / July 15 2024 7:37 pm

Time has most certainly flown – we’re already into the second half of the year, and most companies are now looking back at their performance in the first half. One of those is UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT), which has announced it sold 7,600 vehicles in June 2024.

This figure is a decrease of about 9.8% over the preceding month and 12.3% down over what the company shifted in June last year. It’s no surprise, then, that its year-to-date performance in the first half has slipped slightly behind 2023, with the figure of 47,000 units being around 3.4% lower than during the same period last year.

Still, UMWT considers this a strong month, something it attributed to promotional efforts and a focus on customer satisfaction and social responsibility. “We are grateful for the trust our customers have given us, which is reflected in our sales this month,” said president Ravindran Kurusamy. “This trust strengthens our commitment to society and aligns with our vision to Move Your World.”

To build some momentum this month, the company has introduced a “Peace of Mind with Every Drive” promotion that offers up to 100% financing for selected models – a practice that will soon be outlawed. There are discounts including up to RM7,500 off the Yaris – with monthly instalments from as low as RM688 – as well as the Toyota Service Savers programme with instalments as low as RM31.

Also held this month was the Toyota Showroom Weekender event last weekend, July 13 and 14. This event, which took place nationwide, highlighted the Yaris, Vios, Corolla Cross and Hilux, with test drives, sales offers, trade-ins and Topmark pre-owned car options. The company said it will hold more Toyota Showroom Weekender events, which UMWT added also provide opportunity for community involvement and engagement, every month.

“We are excited to continue hosting events like the Toyota Showroom Weekender, which allow us to engage with our customers and communities directly, emphasising Toyota’s ‘Customer First’ ideology,” said Ravindran. “These interactions are vital in fulfilling our commitment to exceptional service and our vision to Move Your World.”

