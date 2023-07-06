UMW Toyota Motor sold 48,659 Toyota, Lexus vehicles in 1H 2023, up 6%; Alphard, Vellfire order books open

In Lexus, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 6 July 2023 2:00 pm / 10 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has reported its sales figures for the first half of 2023, during which it sold 8,559 units of Toyota vehicles and 110 units of Lexus vehicles. Sales across both brands for June 2023 came to 8,669 units, surpassing the 8,004 units sold the month before in May 2023.

For year-to-date sales until June 2023, UMWT saw a cumulative total of 48,659 units sold, which is a 6.0% increase over the sales volume for the period last year.

“At UMW Toyota Motor, we strive to expand the boundaries of technology and revolutionise the mobility ecosystem. “Our virtual launch of the all-new Toyota Zenix represents our relentless pursuit of new age innovations, as we continue to move people and enhance lifestyles,” UMWT president Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy said of the recently launched Toyota Innova Zenix in a statement.

At the same time, UMW Toyota Motor also announced the opening of the order books for the all-new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire MPVs, which has been given estimated pricing of RM538,000 on-the-road without insurance for the Alphard 2.4T Executive Lounge, and RM438,000 on-the-road without insurance for the Vellfire 2.5.

The company also announced the sixth season of the GR GT Cup Malaysia virtual racing series. Organised by UWMT with a prize pool of RM90,000 in total, the GR GT Cup Malaysia is the first and only e-sports motor racing event organised by a car company in Malaysia according to UMWT, and the finals will be held on August 19 and 20.