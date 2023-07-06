UMW Toyota Motor sold 48,659 Toyota, Lexus vehicles in 1H 2023, up 6%; Alphard, Vellfire order books open

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has reported its sales figures for the first half of 2023, during which it sold 8,559 units of Toyota vehicles and 110 units of Lexus vehicles. Sales across both brands for June 2023 came to 8,669 units, surpassing the 8,004 units sold the month before in May 2023.
For year-to-date sales until June 2023, UMWT saw a cumulative total of 48,659 units sold, which is a 6.0% increase over the sales volume for the period last year.
“At UMW Toyota Motor, we strive to expand the boundaries of technology and revolutionise the mobility ecosystem. “Our virtual launch of the all-new Toyota Zenix represents our relentless pursuit of new age innovations, as we continue to move people and enhance lifestyles,” UMWT president Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy said of the recently launched Toyota Innova Zenix in a statement.
At the same time, UMW Toyota Motor also announced the opening of the order books for the all-new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire MPVs, which has been given estimated pricing of RM538,000 on-the-road without insurance for the Alphard 2.4T Executive Lounge, and RM438,000 on-the-road without insurance for the Vellfire 2.5.
The company also announced the sixth season of the GR GT Cup Malaysia virtual racing series. Organised by UWMT with a prize pool of RM90,000 in total, the GR GT Cup Malaysia is the first and only e-sports motor racing event organised by a car company in Malaysia according to UMWT, and the finals will be held on August 19 and 20.
Comments
let’s do a survey here. Among all PT fans, how many of u have booked the latest Innova Zenix? Come on, don’t be shy to tell us here.
I was expecting it maybe RM135k for a basic spec and probably RM160k for a high end and/or hybrid and boy, was I so far off…. It broke my heart seriously. I was really really disappointed.
you’re clearly not their target market. you can still opt for the innova, not the innova zenix. it’s within your target price.
How do you expect the pricing to be similar to Corolla Cross when one is smaller B segment, locally assembled 1.8 vs the other is bigger C segment CBU 2.0 dynamic force?
Toyota is the best. Thanks to all customers, I will be getting a big bonus this year.
So,by Christmas UMW might hit 95-100 thousand units.
Eventho prices keep going up,without the tax holiday now…hardcore Toyota fanboys still buy.
I believe the Toyota mgmt have done an excellent BRANDING job.
Like it or not,some people will not have another brand except a Toyota.
In PH Msia the rich are getting richer while the poor are forced to consider only the utterly unsafe Axia E, a car that the previous Transport Minister said would never have came out under his ministership.
This is not politics blog, this article is about car sales
Mr.logic…Without politics,Ahlokekor wont be elected MP n subsequently appointed Wee Wee’s successor.
U cant separate politics from car sales,cos the menteri pengangkutan might reduce car taxes one day,who knows? Then sales might shoot up.
Of course,we talk more on cars than the mamak becoming “green”.
Who knows? but car prices are trending become more expensive.
It is not political when it is the truth