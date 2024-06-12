UMW Toyota sold 8,422 units in May 2024, 39.2k YTD

Posted in Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / June 12 2024 10:58 am

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) ended May 2024 with total sales of 8,422 units, which includes Lexus vehicles. The company says that it’s a ‘strong performance’, and year-to-date sales as of May 2024 is at 39,211 units. Last month’s sales were higher than April’s 7,345 units.

“Our strong performance in May highlights our relentless commitment to providing exceptional vehicles and services that cater to the diverse needs of our customers. The success of community programs strengthens our dedication to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, reinforcing our role as a leader in the automotive industry and embodying our ‘Move Your World’ philosophy,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.

Highlighted activities for last month include the 23rd Toyota Eco Youth (TEY) programme, launched in partnership with the education ministry. This national-level programme empowers students aged 13 to 17 from 16 schools, focusing on Toyota’s 8 Steps Problem-Solving Method (PSM) to promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Since its inception in 2001, TEY has engaged over 300,000 students from 521 schools, fostering a legacy of environmental stewardship. TEY 2024/2025, with cash prizes totalling up to RM80,000, incentivises innovative solutions and aligns with UMWT’s environmental action plan to achieve zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

UMWT also announced the third edition of the Toyota Start Your Impossible Outrun 2024, a charity run aimed at raising cancer awareness. Set to take place at Dataran Merdeka this month, the annual event supports the National Cancer Society of Malaysia through funds raised. The run has various race categories, including competitive races with a RM50,000 prize pool.

Elsewhere, UMWT introduced the ‘Peace of Mind’ promo for June 2024, offering customers up to 100% financing for selected models. Promotional savings of up to RM7,500 is available for the latest Yaris, with monthly instalments starting from RM688 for Vios.

