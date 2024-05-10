UMW Toyota sold 7,345 units in April 2024, 30.7k YTD

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / May 10 2024 9:55 am

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) ended April 2024 with total sales of 7,345 units, which includes 132 units of Lexus vehicles. The company says that it’s an ‘ongoing positive performance’ amidst a slow market, and year-to-date sales as of April 2024 is at 30,789 units.

No context in terms of percentage were shared though, which is a big hint that sales are down. Our calculator shows that April 2024 sales are 24.18% down from March, but is 8.54% higher year-on-year when compared to the same month last year.

Last month, UMWT introduced the Toyota Yaris G Limited. A 600-unit limited edition aimed at Gen Z drivers, the G Limited isn’t your run of the mill LE but has actual performance and handling upgrades beneath the skin. Commercial vehicle sales have been boosted by the Toyota Hiace Super Long Wheelbase.

“This month, we continue to demonstrate our relentless pursuit of excellence and our ability to deliver vehicles that resonate deeply across various consumer segments. With the Yaris G Limited, we are particularly proud to introduce a vehicle that aligns with the aspirations and lifestyles of our younger customers, showcasing our forward-thinking approach to automotive design and functionality,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.

“At UMWT, we are committed to providing mobility solutions to our commercial partners, alongside customer-centric innovation. With the introduction of the Toyota Hiace SLWB, we further demonstrate our dedication to supporting the diverse and dynamic needs of the commercial sector, ensuring every organisation we serve achieves greater productivity and efficiency,” he added.

UMWT recently welcomed Laser Motor in Seremban to its dealer network. Originally a 1S outlet, the new 3S facility in Oakland, Seremban now featuring 10 service bays in its service centre. UMWT’s “Peace Of Mind With Every Drive” promotion for May offers rebates of up to RM7,500 and up to 100% financing across 13 Toyota models – enquire at your nearest showroom.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.