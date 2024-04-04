UMW Toyota sold 23,444 units in Q1 2024, 7% lower

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / April 4 2024 5:34 pm

Toyota Mirai

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) ended March with total sales of 9,688 units, comprising 9,471 units of Toyota vehicles and 217 units of Lexus cars. With this, year-to-date sales for the first quarter of 2024 is 23,444 units. The car companies aren’t sharing the ups and downs this round as it’s mostly down, but compared to the 25,219 units UMWT did in Q1 2023, it’s around 7% lower year-on-year.

The company is highlighting its sustainability efforts this month. UMWT recently collaborated with the ministry of science, technology and innovation (Mosti) by handing over a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Toyota Mirai to ‘support and demonstrate the viability, efficiency, and practicality of hydrogen-powered mobility solutions for the nation’. Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Mosti minister Chang Lih Kang experienced the Mirai first hand.

UMWT says that the initiative is part of a broader commitment to carbon neutrality, aligning with the nation’s Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR).

From L-R: Hiace Panel Van 3.0L, Hiace Super Long Wheelbase

“At Toyota, we believe in offering multi-pathway towards carbon neutral, wherein we offer different electrification solutions which include cleaner alternative energy. Our role extends beyond automotive manufacturing, we see ourselves as partners in Malaysia’s journey towards a sustainable, eco-friendly future. We are committed to fostering a sustainable, greener, and more connected world, in line with our tagline ‘Move Your World’,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.

On another note, UMWT recently introduced the new Toyota Hiace Panel Van 3.0L, which boasts improved performance, efficiency and environmental responsibility compared to the outgoing 2.5L van. Priced at RM123,000, the two-seater has a load length of 2,930 mm and its turning radius is five metres.

This week, UMWT announced the opening of pre-orders for the Toyota Hiace Super Long Wheelbase (SLWB). The nearly 6m-long van is powered by a 2.8 litre turbodiesel with 177 PS/450 Nm, paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Prices start from RM169,000.

The company is currently running the ‘Kegembiraan Aidilfitri Bersama Toyota’ promo for April 2024, offering customers up to 100% financing for selected models. There are also discounts, including up to RM7,500 off for the Yaris.

