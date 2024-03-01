Toyota Hiace Panel Van 3.0L now open for booking in Malaysia – 136 PS/300 Nm, up from 2.5L, RM123k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / March 1 2024 3:30 pm

UMW Toyota Motor has opened order books for the Toyota Hiace Panel Van 3.0L, which boasts improved performance, efficiency and environmental responsibility compared to the outgoing 2.5L model.

The new 3.0L turbodiesel engine with intercooler is Euro 4 compliant and has 136 PS at 3,400 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at from 1,200 to 2,400 rpm. The DOHC 16v 1KD-FTV is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Hiace Panel Van has two seats and a load length of 2,930 mm. Turning radius is five metres.

Standard kit includes power windows; a CD player with USB, Bluetooth and two speakers; ABS; Load Sensing Proportioning & Bypass Valve (LSP & BV); two airbags and reverse sensors. There’s also an RFID tag. A 7.0-inch touchscreen head unit with reverse camera, dashcam, vehicle telematics system and portable tyre pump are on the options list.

The Toyota Hiace Panel Van 3.0L is now open for booking at RM123,000 on-the-road without insurance.

