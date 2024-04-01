Toyota Hiace SLWB open for booking in Malaysia – 177 PS/450 Nm 2.8L turbodiesel, 6AT; from RM169k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / April 1 2024 4:22 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) is now taking orders for the Hiace Super Long Wheelbase (SLWB) 10-seater window van, with pricing from RM169,000.

Being of the Super Long Wheelbase (SLWB) variant of the sixth-generation model, this variant of the Hiace measures 5,915 mm long, 1,950 mm wide and 2,280 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,860 mm, offering a spacious interior for enhanced passenger comfort as well as room for cargo on long journeys, says UMWT.

Exterior kit for the sixth-generation model is comprised of a chrome grille that joins a pair of multi-reflector headlamps, while its front and rear foglamps are halogen units. Wheels are 16-inch units with steel caps, shod in 235/65R16C tyres; the spare tyre and wheel is a full-sized set.

Powertrain for the Hiace SLWB is the manufacturer’s 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel unit that produces 177 PS at 3,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 2,400 rpm, and these outputs are channeled to the driven wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox with manual sequential shift override.

Ground clearance is 177 mm; suspension is by MacPherson struts in front and a leaf spring rigid axle arrangement at the rear, and its fuel tank capacity is 70 litres.

This model seats eight in the passenger cabin behind the front occupants, with all seats getting three-point seatbelts. Joining the list of safety equipment are vehicle stability control and traction control, and three airbags for the front-row occupants.

Inside, the driver gets an analogue instrument panel with an incorporated multi-information display, along with a seven-inch Display Audio head unit with a reverse camera display, connected to a two-speaker audio system. Further conveniences include two power outlets, a lamp within the sliding door step, and built-in RFID.

“We have received numerous requests from our business partners eagerly awaiting the new Hiace. With the the introduction of the Super Long Wheelbase model, we are proud to offer our customers a vehicle that not only meets but exceeds their expectations in terms of space, power and comfort,” UMWT president Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy said in a statement.

Given the Malaysian market’s love of luxury MPVs, might there be a chance that UMW Toyota would officially bring the GranAce to Malaysia, given that it is an upscale model built on the underpinnings of the sixth-generation Hiace? Is the GranAce something you would purchase? Let us know in the comments.

