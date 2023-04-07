In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 7 April 2023 9:50 am / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) ended the first quarter of 2023 on a high note with March sales totalling 9,136 units; 9,026 from Toyota and 110 units from Lexus. Last month’s sales was the highest in Q1. With that, year-to-date registrations for the first quarter is 25,219 units, 12% higher than Q1 2022’s 22,447 units.

Last month saw the introduction of the new Toyota Vios, a big product for the company. “The all-new Vios represents our commitment to provide our customers with the best vehicles and ownership experience. It is definitely a model that we are proud to put on the road and we hope many Malaysians will be able to enjoy driving the Vios,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.

In other news, UMWT held a tree planting event hosted by the Malaysian Nature Society at Tanjung Tuan, Melaka in conjunction with the Raptor Watch 2023 event. The UMW Green Shoots Initiative supports the National 100 Million Trees Planting Campaign and matches the three objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). It is also aligned with Toyota Motor Corp’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Mangrove saplings were planted to assist in the rehabilitation of the mangrove swamp ecosystem in Tanjung Tuan, which was destroyed by an oil spill in 2020. Up to 6,100 trees were planted by 250 volunteers consisting of UMWT staff, students and teachers from University Putra Malaysia, Politeknik Port Dickson and Taylor’s University.

We’re now in Ramadan and Hari Raya is just around the corner. If you’re considering a new ride from Toyota, UMWT’s Raya promo is offering up to RM8,000 for selected models and 100% financing. There’s also a Toyota Service Savers maintenance package promo with monthly instalments from as low as RM22.