EVx 2024: Buy a Carro Certified Car and stand a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 9 worth RM1,899

Posted in Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / July 16 2024 9:14 am

Less than a week to go before the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) returns this weekend, July 20 and 21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). As we’ve mentioned previously, there will be plenty of shiny new metal for you to check out, but if your bank balance can’t quite stretch that far, there will also be an array of quality pre-owned vehicles on offer, thanks to the event’s co-sponsor Carro.

At EVx, you’ll be able to browse from a wide range of Carro Certified Cars, replete with several benefits to ensure total peace of mind. Each one has undergone a 160-point inspection and come with a five-day money-back guarantee and a 12-month warranty for the engine and gearbox; they are also guaranteed to come with no mileage tampering or any kind of major accident, fire or flood damage.

What’s more, the sticker price on each car is all-in and includes no hidden fees – meaning you won’t be ambushed with any extra processing or inspection fees once you’ve already decided to purchase a car.

And there’s more – buy any Carro Certified Car at EVx and you’ll be entered into a lucky draw where you’ll stand to win several great prizes. These include six RM100 Lazada vouchers, four RM100 Aeon vouchers, four RM250 Petronas fuel cards and the grand prize of an Apple Watch Series 9 worth RM1,899.

Aside from Carro, you’ll be able to check out other co-sponsors of EVx 2024, including Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp. Of course, it would be remiss of us not to mention the full range of EVs you’d be able to peruse, including from the likes Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus Cars and MG – each with exclusive new car previews, test drives of various models and their own attractive deals. Kineta and Trapo will also be present at the event.

There are even more deals in store – place a booking on a new car at EVx and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers – a RM500 voucher for auto window film (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (DodoMat) and a RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer). Better hurry, as these vouchers will only be given out during the event and are limited to the first 100 new EV bookings.

New to EV ownership? You’ll be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts, and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held throughout the event. You’ll also be able to ask any burning questions regarding charging and infrastructure, as stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies will be present and ready to accept any queries you might have.

So be sure to head over to EVx 2024 next weekend, July 20 and 21, at SCCC from 9m to 7pm. Admission is free, so don’t miss out!