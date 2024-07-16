KLIMS 2024 reveals “Beyond Mobility” theme, participating car brands; tickets start from RM20

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 16 2024 7:18 pm

During its market review event this morning, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) also revealed more details about the 2024 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS, née Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show), happening from December 5 to 11 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Still being billed as Malaysia’s premier automotive exhibition, the event will feature the theme “Beyond Mobility”, said to emphasise sustainability, electrification, and autonomous driving. This mirrors a greater shift in consumer preferences towards electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions, MAA added.

This year’s edition will be held in partnership with the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), providing an avenue for electrified vehicle makers, vendors, charging equipment suppliers and service providers to showcase their wares. In case you were wondering, MARii already held its own auto expo, the Malaysia Autoshow, earlier this year.

Concurrent with the shift in concept, the car brands participating in KLIMS this year are skewed ever so slightly towards electric vehicle companies. The confirmed list so far includes Perodua, Proton, Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Kia, Mazda, GWM, MG, GAC, Stellantis, Jetour and of course, Tesla.

The previous KLIMS in 2018

There will also be motorcycle exhibitors such as Modenas (including Kawasaki), Mforce, KTM and the Didi Group. More brands will be announced closer to the date of the event, MAA said.

“KLIMS 2024 continues to showcase the latest innovations and technological advancements in the

automotive industry. With significant growth in the Malaysian automotive industry and a shift towards EVs and sustainable solutions, the market outlook is promising.

“We are excited to bring together industry leaders, global brands, and enthusiasts at KLIMS to shape the future of mobility and innovation. This year, we are proud to partner with MARii to elevate KLIMS 2024 and enhance the capabilities of all automotive stakeholders,” said MAA president Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain.

The event will be open from 10am to 8pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on weekends (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the Sultan of Selangor’s birthday on December 11). Tickets will be sold at RM20 for adults on weekdays and RM25 on weekends, while teenagers aged 13 to 17 years of age and college/university students up to 25 years old will only need to pay RM10 per entry.

