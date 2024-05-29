Malaysia Autoshow 2024 records RM1.4b potential sales from 2,620 bookings – 223,876 visitors, 17% up

By Danny Tan / May 29 2024 4:17 pm

Were you at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024? If so, you’re part of the statistics that show 223,876 visitors, a 17% year-on-year increase, which orgainiser Malaysia Automotive Robotics & IoT Institute (MARii) says sets a new benchmark for future automotive events.

Described as the most successful edition so far, the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 saw carmakers report a total of RM1.4 billion worth of potential sales, from 2,620 bookings. They also gathered 13,799 sales leads to be worked on.

Held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang from May 21-26, this year’s show featured over 200 brands and exhibitors, spanning 50,000 square metres. There were 47 product launches, test drives and a 4×4 off-road track. Exhibitors reported a total of 6,263 test drives and rides.

Several forums and summits took place over the show period, including the 50th Commemorative Malaysia-China Automotive Summit, the 13th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum (AAEF), the MyMAP Grand Prix Award 2024 and a business forum and matching event. There were also 15 MoUs and MoAs signed among industry players at the show.

“The impressive turnout and engagement at Malaysia Autoshow 2024 clearly indicate the robust interest and confidence in our automotive industry. As Southeast Asia’s recently anointed second-largest auto market, Malaysia has a strong foundation to propel the growth of this sector, particularly in electric vehicles, thanks to our well-established E&E sector,” said minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz

“We are committed to supporting this growth to benefit our SMEs and workers in the automotive ecosystem. MITI looks forward to an even more exciting future Autoshow that strongly profiles not just the sector’s steady progress, but also our policy on promoting green mobility to help achieve the nation’s net zero target by 2050,” he added.

Proton showed the R3 Lite Accessories Package for the X50 and the S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car while Perodua exhibited something more serious, a functioning EV study called the emo-1. There was also the Aruz X-Cape concept.

BMW went in big on the show and we brought you launch reports of the i5 M60, G60 520i, the all-new F66 MINI Hatch and the latest U25 MINI Countryman. Over at smart, the #3 EV made its public debut while the #1 received a new, lower price tag.

Elsewhere, we got to see two new brands from China in Jetour (X70 Plus and Dashing, both ICE) and the Stellantis-owned EV brand Leapmotor. Speaking of Chinese EVs, check out the GAC Aion Y Plus, GAC Aion Hyper HT, Neta X, BYD Bao 5 (this is a PHEV though) and Jaecoo J6. The latter two have Land Rover Defender looks if you like your SUVs boxy.

There were also new metal from the more familiar names. ETCM talked about its e-Power hybrid system in a Nissan Kicks, Citroen (now under principal Stellantis) made a comeback and showed the C3 Aircross and Ami Buggy, GWM opened order books for the Tank 300 and previewed the Haval H6 Hybrid, while Chery previewed the Tiggo 8 Pro e+ PHEV. Finally, Peugeot launched the Landtrek Special Edition truck. Click on the links for our reports and full galleries.

The Malaysia Autoshow will return in 2025, “potentially with a different setting and evolved themes as Malaysia takes on the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025,” MARii said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.