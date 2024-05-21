Jetour Dashing makes Malaysian debut – launch in H2 2024; 5-seat SUV with 156 PS 1.5T; CKD; two variants

Posted in Cars, Jetour, Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 21 2024 4:38 pm

Chinese automaker Jetour has made its public debut at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 and is currently previewing the Dashing. This is one of two SUVs set to be launched here in the second half of his year, with the other being the X70 Plus – both will be locally assembled (CKD) models.

The Dashing is a five-seat SUV built on the Kunlun architecture that is sized between a Honda CR-V (4,691 mm long) and Toyota Corolla Cross (4,460 mm long), measuring in at 4,590 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,685 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm.

Two variants are offered, namely the Prime and Signature, both powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine delivering 156 PS (154 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm.

Drive is sent to the front wheels via six-speed dual-clutch transmission and drivers will have three drive modes (Economy, Comfort, Sport) to cycle through. The base Prime rides on 18-inch wheels (235/60 profile tyres) while the range-topping Signature comes with 19-inch units (235/55 profile tyres).

In terms of other standard equipment, the Prime gets LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, a powered tailgate, keyless entry and start, remote engine start, leather seat upholstery, a six-way powered driver’s seat, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 50W wireless charging pad, four speakers and automatic air-conditioning with rear vents and CN95 filter.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the base variant of the Dashing comes with passive cruise control, a reverse camera, ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESC, traction control, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, overspeed warning and four reverse sensors.

The Signature improves upon the Prime’s kit list by gaining a panoramic sunroof, a four-way powered front passenger seat, ambient lighting, lane change assist, blind spot monitoring, lane change warning, rear cross traffic alert and a 360-degree around view monitor.

Curiously there’s no mention of autonomous emergency braking in the spec sheet provided to us. However, it is stated there are five colours available: Vanilla Blue, Khaki White, Star Black, Phantom Grey and Tech Grey.

Pricing for the Dashing, even estimated, is not available for now, so we’ll have to wait until the second half of the year to find out how much you’ll be paying. Are you looking forward to the Dashing going on sale here?

