Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By /

Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?

Also revealed at the Proton stand at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 is the S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car, the national carmaker’s first all-new race car since the Saga in 2019. It’s also the first to be built on a Geely-based model and will compete at the Sepang 1,000 km (S1K) endurance race for the first time since that year.

The S70 race car will debut a new aero package, which appears to be based on the bodykit currently offered as an option (and fitted to the first 3,000 units of the range-topping Flagship X), along with a large carbon fibre rear wing. It also rides on 15-inch Raxer RP10X flow-formed alloy wheels wrapped in Hankook Ventus TD semi-slick tyres.

If it appears that the car you see here is simply a kitted-up Flagship with R3’s signature black and yellow graphics, you’re absolutely right – it’s missing the regulation roll cage, stripped-out cabin and larger track-biased brakes, and it still sports the ADAS windscreen-mounted camera that is obviously not necessary for racing.

Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?

So it’s no surprise that technical details are thin on the ground. The retail S70 uses a 1.5 litre port-injected turbocharged three-cylinder engine that pushes out 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. However, there will be some changes necessitated by regulations and the punishing nature of racing.

The S1K race uses Malaysian Touring Car (MTC) regulations comparable to the M-Production (Modified) category of the Malaysia Championship Series (MCS), which forbids the use of forced induction. This means Proton will have to remove the turbo from the three-pot and modify it for race use – likely with increased stroke to bump up the engine capacity to the 1,600 cc limit.

The alternative would be to use the 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot from the S70’s donor car, the Geely Emgrand; in China, this engine makes 114 PS and 147 Nm. The DCT will also have to be swapped out for a hardier race gearbox, likely a sequential unit.

Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?

Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?

Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?

Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?

Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?

Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?
Proton S70 R3 Malaysian Touring Car for S1K: bodykit, carbon rear wing, to use NA version of 1.5L 3-cylinder?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Proton Saga 2024
Proton Iriz 2024
Proton Persona 2024
Proton S70 2024
Proton Exora 2024
Proton X50 2024
Proton X70 2024
Proton X90 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PROTON SAGA
PROTON X50
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON IRIZ
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON PERSONA
PROTON SAGA
PROTON IRIZ
PROTON X50

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 