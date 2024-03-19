Hankook is official tyre partner of Sepang 1000km (S1K) race, Malaysia Championship Series till 2026

Posted in Local News, Motorsports / By Danny Tan / March 19 2024 12:35 pm

The Petronas Sepang International Circuit (SIC) has announced a new partnership with Hankook as the official tyre partner for the Malaysia Championship Series (MCS) and Sepang 1000km race (S1K) for a term of three years, from this year till 2026.

“I am delighted to embark into this partnership with Hankook. We have seen increased interests and participation improvement in these championships. This partnership marks our on-going efforts in helping participants to better their performance on the racing track and this shall open more doors to other brands of motorsports to join us onboard. With Hankook’s wealth of experience in various forms of motorsports, I am looking forward to an exciting 2024 season,” said Azhan Shafriman Hanif, CEO of SIC.

“We are extremely thrilled to return as the official tyre partner to the MCS and S1K. These exhilarating championships are important fixtures on the annual motorsport calendar for Malaysia and the entire region. Having worked with Petronas SIC on many projects for well over a decade, we have witnessed the many achievements by the circuit and organisers. We are confident that MCS and S1K will continue to develop as a vital platform for the motorsports industry, and are positive that Hankook will serve a pivotal pillar in that success,” said Hongsik Jeon, MD of HK Motorsports.

Recognised as the most successful national championship for motorsports, MCS has been a viable and sustainable platform to unleash young talents and to advance their racing careers, SIC said. Meanwhile, Hankook is no stranger to supplying tyres for top-level racing, and is the official tyre supplier to Formula E.

MCS is returning to Sepang with the season opener from May 3-5, followed by Round 2 on June 7-9. The series resumes with Round 3 in August and the season finale is scheduled for September 6-8. The famous endurance race that is the S1K will then cap the year on November 22-24.

