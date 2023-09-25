Hankook Ventus Prime 4 tyre launched in Malaysia

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 25 2023 11:43 am

Alongside the recent launch of the iON evo EV-specific tyres, Hankook Tire Malaysia also introduced the Ventus Prime 4 for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

An extension of the Ventus performance line of tyres (like Potenza for Bridgestone and Pilot Sport for Michelin), the Prime 4 is described as an optimised blend of performance, safety, comfort and durability. In terms out outright ‘sportiness’ the Prime 4 sits below Hankook’s top UHP tyre, the Ventus S1 evo 3. Below it in Hankook’s local road tyre range is the Kinergy eco tyre.

Hankook says that the tread compound of Ventus Prime 4 uses a new and ‘highly enriched quality’ of silica content which is vulcanised at low temperatures for twice the duration compared to regular tyres. This enables increased blending between molecules, bringing greater tread block rigidity and lower rolling resistance with less wear.

In addition, the tread pattern and contour of Ventus Prime 4 have been optimised to achieve a precise level of contact area, it’s claimed. The dual structure of the carcass fibre stiffener used for the development of Ventus Prime 4 assures greater resistance. In addition, it’s equipped with a jointless full-cover reinforcement belt for ideal tread strength and also utilises high-strength belts to absorb bigger external shocks.

For noise reduction, Hankook employs a so-called low noise groove wall knurling. Groove resonance and pattern noise are dispersed by applying a wedge-shaped structure that applies the anechoic wall principle. Also, by increasing the total number of pitches (80, 10 more than Ventus Prime 3), the impact of the road surface is minimised, which leads to a more comfortable ride.

Overall, when compared to its predecessor – which by the way was a factory-fitted tyre for various Volkswagen Group models in Europe – the Ventus Prime 4 boasts around 20% improved longevity while achieving even better handling, comfort and rolling resistance, said Oh Hyun Nam, Hankook Tire Malaysia’s MD.

“With the Ventus Prime 4 for ICE vehicles, our goal is to continue offering customers the award-winning Ventus Prime tyre series with bolder improvements, specifically on the wear properties. This was available without compromising on other criteria and has led us to the success of the series,” he added.

Along with improved wear and low noise, wet braking completes the three selling points that Hankook is focusing on for the Ventus Prime 4. It is now available at Hankook dealers in sizes ranging from 15 to 19 inches, including for SUVs. To learn more about the iON evo EV-specific tyres, click here.

