Proton S70 bodykit priced at RM3,130 – 4 accessory packages with door visors, dashcam; from RM455

Remember the dark blue Proton S70 Premium X with the bodykit that we showed you from the media preview? Proton’s new three-box sedan is handsome in a traditional, old-school kind of way, but it’s a pretty tall car with high sides – in fact, all of the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3 are lower than the S70.
If you want to make the S70 look more ground-hugging, the bodykit is available as an option. The RM3,130 Aerokit Pacakge includes front and rear skirts, side skirts and a boot spoiler. At the launch, Proton announced that the bodykit will be complimentary for Flagship X buyers if they are among the first 3,000 buyers.
That makes the RM94,800 Flagship X look good value next to the RM89,800 Flagship. The RM5,000 difference gets you the bodykit (which is worth RM3,130), a sunroof and dashcam. Flagship X buyers can also opt for an exclusive Quartz Black paintjob.
The Utility Package includes coil mats, door scuff plates and a boot tray for RM455. The RM1,020 Urban Package has door visors, a dashcam and floor lights, which are basically blue LED footwell lights. The RM2,660 Premium Package combines Utility and Urban, and throws in a Proton X-Watch. The smartwatch’s RRP is RM1,499 so it’s a good deal if you’re already thinking of the Utility and Urban packages.
If you’re feeling flush, the Premium Package and the bodykit will set you back a combined RM5,790. As such, there’s not much point in going down the Flagship + options route; better to just get the Flagship X plus some à la carte items.
Look closely and you’ll see the ‘Exclusive Proton Accessories’ logo on some of the items. This is something new and perhaps an introduction of a brand of optional accessories, like Perodua’s established and profitable GearUp. What do you think of the S70’s locally-designed bodykit and the other options? Full gallery of the options below.
For a recap, click on the links for our full launch report/first impressions of the S70 and a spec-by-spec video tour.
Nothing special. I think aftermarket OEMs will do a better job. This car needs to look more aggressive. Stock and even with this bodykit it still looks tame af.
Like I said before, this car is DOA…
High fuel consumption,
High maintenance,
Lack of aftersales quality,
Scarce replacement parts,
Value added by mere accessories.
New car priced for lower marketed to lower affordability users.
Wait and see lah.
Rindu zaman Persona Elegance – all accessory in and out included.. minus dashcam and other latest tech..
That DVR wiring look so cheapskate…. at least Toyota and Honda is better looking, the wire doesn’t hang like that.
Pay RM90k++ but DVR look like aftermarket self installed.