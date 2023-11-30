Proton S70 bodykit priced at RM3,130 – 4 accessory packages with door visors, dashcam; from RM455

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / November 30 2023 3:47 pm

Remember the dark blue Proton S70 Premium X with the bodykit that we showed you from the media preview? Proton’s new three-box sedan is handsome in a traditional, old-school kind of way, but it’s a pretty tall car with high sides – in fact, all of the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3 are lower than the S70.

If you want to make the S70 look more ground-hugging, the bodykit is available as an option. The RM3,130 Aerokit Pacakge includes front and rear skirts, side skirts and a boot spoiler. At the launch, Proton announced that the bodykit will be complimentary for Flagship X buyers if they are among the first 3,000 buyers.

That makes the RM94,800 Flagship X look good value next to the RM89,800 Flagship. The RM5,000 difference gets you the bodykit (which is worth RM3,130), a sunroof and dashcam. Flagship X buyers can also opt for an exclusive Quartz Black paintjob.

The Utility Package includes coil mats, door scuff plates and a boot tray for RM455. The RM1,020 Urban Package has door visors, a dashcam and floor lights, which are basically blue LED footwell lights. The RM2,660 Premium Package combines Utility and Urban, and throws in a Proton X-Watch. The smartwatch’s RRP is RM1,499 so it’s a good deal if you’re already thinking of the Utility and Urban packages.

If you’re feeling flush, the Premium Package and the bodykit will set you back a combined RM5,790. As such, there’s not much point in going down the Flagship + options route; better to just get the Flagship X plus some à la carte items.

Look closely and you’ll see the ‘Exclusive Proton Accessories’ logo on some of the items. This is something new and perhaps an introduction of a brand of optional accessories, like Perodua’s established and profitable GearUp. What do you think of the S70’s locally-designed bodykit and the other options? Full gallery of the options below.

