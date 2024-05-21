Proton X50 R3 Lite Accessories Package – sportier wheels, bodykit, Premium and Flagship only, RM7.5k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / May 21 2024 9:07 am

Good morning, everyone! We’re at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, where Proton has released a new R3 Lite Accessories Package for the X50. Consisting of new wheels, exterior graphics and copious amounts of R3 badges, the pack brings much of last year’s R3 20th Anniversary Edition (which was limited to just 200 units) to a wider audience.

Exclusive to the RM101,800 Premium and RM113,300 Flagship variants of the B-segment SUV, the pack costs RM7,500 and is made available in limited quantities, offered on a first come, first served basis. Aside from the deletion of the matte black wrap, it is essentially identical to last year’s special edition.

On the outside, buyers will receive a bodykit consisting of a deeper front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser extension (here all finished in matte grey instead of yellow), as well as the “S” rear spoiler offered on the Geely Binyue/Coolray. You also get spindly 18-inch black lightweight alloy wheels, an R3 grille badge and an R3 Limited Edition rear badge, while a black and red bonnet stripe completes the look.

Inside, you’ll find an R3 embroidered headrest, along with an R3 Limited Edition dashboard badge and R3 carpets. No changes to the mechanicals, so the 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine (which produces 150 PS/226 Nm in the Premium and 177 PS/255 Nm in direct-injected Flagship TGDi form), seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission and MacPherson strut front and torsion beam rear suspension are unmolested.

