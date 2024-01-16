KLIMS 2024 – now branded Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show; happening December 5-11 at MITEC

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 16 2024 12:43 pm

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has reiterated that KLIMS is back, and this time around there are date and location details, along with a change to its name.

It is now known as the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show, and the event is set to take place from December 5 to 11, 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, as announced by the association at its full year 2023 review.

Though now rebranded, the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show will remain a brand-driven show rather than a sales event, therefore the same manner of proceedings can be expected, according to MAA president Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain.

It has been six years since the show was last held in 2018, and its return was first indicated by the MAA at the 2022 review at the beginning of last year where then-president, the late Datuk Aishah Ahmad said that there was a possibility of KLIMS returning.

Here’s an image gallery from the 2018 edition of the motor show, along with a walk-around video.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.