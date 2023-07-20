KLIMS 2024 – MAA confirms motor show for next year

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 20 July 2023 5:14 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has confirmed that the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) will return next year, the association has revealed at today’s 1H 2023 review.

Led by president Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain who is marketing director at UMW Toyota Motor, the MAA has only confirmed that the motor show will be held in 2024, with exact dates and details to be confirmed.

The motor show’s return was first indicated at the 2022 review by the MAA at the beginning of this year, where then-president, the late Datuk Aishah Ahmad said that there was a possibility of KLIMS returning next year. The motor show was last held in 2018.

“Motor show, maybe 2024. I hope you all (the media) will support us,” Aishah said in January when asked if there are plans for a subsequent edition of the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show.

The coming edition of KLIMS will be six years since the last one; here’s an image gallery, and a walk-around video from the 2018 running of the motor show.

GALLERY: 2018 KL International Motor Show

