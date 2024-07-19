Perodua EV model confirmed for Q4 2025 launch – MCE Holdings sign contract to supply local parts

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Perodua / By Jonathan Lee / July 19 2024 6:33 pm

Amidst the recent hullabaloo surrounding Proton’s forthcoming electric vehicle, it’s easy to forget that Perodua is also planning to launch its first EV. We’ve seen a scale model and even a proof-of-concept prototype, the latter being called the emo-1 and apparently actually runs.

Now we have a launch timeline for P2’s EV. The news was buried in a Bursa Malaysia announcement by MCE Holdings, stating that its subsidiary Multi-Code Electronics Industries has signed contracts to supply the national carmaker with electronic and mechatronic components. These include the head unit, instrument cluster, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), switchgear and interior lighting for the electric model.

Of note is that the supply of these components is expected to kick off in the second quarter of the financial year ending July 31, 2026. Converted to the usual calendar year, this means Perodua’s EV is expected to enter production in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In case you were wondering, the MCE Group is expecting to pocket around RM19.6 million from the project, offset by a total investment of RM12.8 million. The car is also expected to provide a positive contribution to the company over a 36-month period starting from the aforementioned financial year.

This Q4 2025 timeline means Perodua will just about make the 2025 deadline provided by the government. The car will be a major departure for the company – instead of deriving the technology from partner Daihatsu, Perodua is developing its EV on its own, with the assistance of an as-yet-unnamed Australian partner.

The emo-1 concept, based on the current D51A Myvi and showcased at the Malaysia Autoshow earlier in the year, provides an insight into what the EV will be like. It’s powered by a single front motor that produces 68 PS (50 kW) and 220 Nm of torque, getting the car from zero to 100 km/h in around seven to nine seconds.

Perodua’s specs for the battery vary, but the nickel manganese cobalt unit has a quoted energy capacity of between 55.7 kWh and 57.6 kWh, delivering a range of 350 to 400 km. As for charging, the emo-1 supports up to 50 kW of DC fast charging to top up the battery in just over an hour, while AC charging at up to 11 kW provides a full charge in around five hours.

GALLERY: Perodua emo-1 Concept at Malaysia Autoshow 2024

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.