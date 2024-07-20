EVx 2024: Carro offers chance to win RM1,899 Apple Watch Series 9 with purchase of Carro Certified Car

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 20 2024 6:14 pm

As one of the co-sponsors of the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2024, Carro has a large presence at the ongoing show. While the used car sales platform does not have any EVs on offer, it is showing a selection of Carro Certified Cars at the event.

The list of vehicles shown today includes a 2021 Perodua Axia Standard G, a 2020 Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV, a 2021 Honda City 1.5 E, a 2021 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship, a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250, a 2019 Mercedes GLC250 and a 2020 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Bi-Turbo.

The Carro Certified tag indicates the car has undergone a 160-point inspection and comes with a five-day money-back guarantee and a 12-month warranty for the engine and gearbox. It also guarantees that the mileage has not been tampered with and that it does not carry any major accident, fire or flood damage. Carro also states that its listed prices are all-inclusive with no hidden fees.

Visitors who purchase a Carro Certified Car at EVx and will be entered into a lucky draw where they’ll stand to win several prizes. These include six RM100 Lazada vouchers, four RM100 Aeon vouchers, four RM250 Petronas fuel cards and the grand prize of an Apple Watch Series 9 worth RM1,899.

Aside from the Carro booth, visitors at EVx 2024 – happening today and tomorrow from 9am to 7pm at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) – will be able to browse from a full range of EVs from Mercedes-Benz, smart, BMW, MINI, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus and MG. Those who purchase a car at the show will also receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers, while talks by industry experts as well as ownership discussion forums will also take place. Admission is free.

