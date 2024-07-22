2024 Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario in Malaysia – limited edition of 500 units, priced at RM115,900

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 22 2024 11:33 am

Now available in Malaysia is the 2024 Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario, priced at RM115,900. The Monster 30° Anniversario joins the base model Ducati Monster in Malaysia, priced at RM69,900 and the up-spec’ed Ducati Monster SP with its RM98,900 price tag.

To be produced in a limited edition run of 500 units worldwide, the Monster 30° Anniversario celebrates three decades of Ducati’s do-it-all hooligan bike. With over 350,000 Monsters produced over 30 years, it is safe to say the Monster is perhaps the best selling Ducati ever made.

The Monster 30° Anniversario comes with a Tricolour 30th Anniversary livery, taking inspiration from previous generation Monsters. In this instance, the paint scheme celebrates “Made in Italy” with a plate denoting the limited edition number.

To match the Tricolore paint, wheels for the Monster 30° Anniversario are painted gold. Gold anodised Ohlins NIX30 upside-down fully-adjustable front forks are fitted, matched with a fully-adjustable Ohlins monshock in the rear.

Handling is enhanced with the fitting of a Ohlins steering damper. Braking sees a similar upgrade from the base model Monster, with Brembo Stylema monobloc four-piston callipers fitted in front with a Brembo two-piston calliper in the back, while cornering ABS is standard.

Also standard on the Monster 30° Anniversario is a lightweight lithium-ion battery, Termignoni style twin muffler and passenger seat cover. For this limited edition Monster, the front and rear mudguards are made from carbon-fibre instead of the usual ABS plastic.

The electronic riding suite includes three ride modes designed to offer greater safety on the bikes on wet surfaces along with traction control, launch control and wheelie control. Every Monster 30° Anniversario comes with a model specific bike cover and certificate of authenticity.

