2023 Ducati Monster SP now in Malaysia – RM98,900

In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 May 2023 8:22 pm

After its worldwide launch in January the 2023 Ducati Monster SP is now in Malaysia, priced at RM98,900. The Monster SP joins the current model Ducati Monster, priced at RM75,900, with pricing not including road tax, insurance and registration.

The SP version of Ducati’s entry-level naked sports adds some performance goodies that improve handling. These take the form of adjustable Ohlins front forks and Brembo front brake callipers, replacing the base model’s non-adjustable KYB upside-forks and Brembo M4.32 Monobloc callipers.

Standard equipment for the Monster SP are Pirelli latest Diablo Rosso IV tyres as well as Termignoni road-legal silencers. Rounding out the specifications list is a steering damper and lightweight lithium-ion battery.

The Ohlins upside-down forks are in 43 mm diameter, gold-anodised, upside-down and fully-adjustable while weighing 0.6 kg less than the standard items. Brembo Stylema callipers are used for stopping power, clamping 320 mm discs on aluminium flanges, saving a further 0.5 kg over stock.

Weight reduction is the order of the day with a lithium-ion battery, r4educign weight by a further by 2 kg, giving the Monster SP a wet weight of 184.9 kg versus the standard Monster‘s 188 kg. The addition of a steering damper and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres further improves the Monster SP’s stability under acceleration and cornering during sporty road riding.

Capitalising on the improved handling and braking, t he electronics suite in the Monster SP is revised from standard. The riding aids now include a Wet mode, along with the Sport and Touring, designed to offer greater safety on the bikes on wet surfaces along with cornering ABS, traction control, launch control and wheelie control.

Looks for the Monster SP are also different, with a red saddle integrated with the tail in side profile. The Monster SP logo on the passenger seat cover and the Ducati logo on the fuel tank are larger and inspired by graphics on the Panigale V4 and Ducati’s MotoGP campaigns.