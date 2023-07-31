2023 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversary revealed

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 July 2023 12:49 pm / 0 comments

Celebrating three decades of the Monster is the 2023 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversary Edition. Produced in a limited run of only 500 units worldwide, this Monster is the latest iteration in over 350,000 Monsters sold and ridden over the years.

Setting the 30th Anniversary Monster apart from the “normal” Monster is the application of a Tricolour 30th Anniversary livery. Taking inspiration from previous models of the Monster, this particular colour celebrates “Made in Italy” while a special plate denotes the edition number.

Wheels are painted gold to match the Tricolour scheme are unique to this version of the Monster and complemented by the Ohlin NIX30 upside-down front forks with gold anodised legs. Other touches include the seat embellished with the 30th Anniversary logo and model specific startup animation on the TFT-LCD instrument panel.

Upgrades added to the 30th Anniversary Edition Moster include Brembo Stylema front brake callipers, similar to the Monster SP and replacing the standard models M4.32 callipers. This serves to reduce weight and with the new forced allot wheels and Ohlins forks, reduces unsprung weight by 1.86 kg and decreasing the moment of front wheel inertia by 21.8% and the rear by 26.9%.

No changes otherwise in the mechanicals, with power coming from a Ducati Testastretta V-twin displacing 937 cc. Power is rated at 111 hp at 9,250 rpm with a peak torque of 95 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

More weight is reduced with the installation of a lightweight lithium battery, bringing the Monster 30th Anniversary Edition to a curb weight of 184 kg, or 4 kg less than the standard model. An adjustable steering damper, certificate of authenticity and model specific bike cover complete the fit out of the Monster 30th Anniversary Edition.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.