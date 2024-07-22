JPJ gets new Toyota Fortuner fleet to replace 10-12-year old vehicles – cost is RM10.4 mil for 58 SUVs

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 22 2024 11:14 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has received a new fleet of Toyota Fortuners. The assets were handed over to the state HQs in a recent ceremony by JPJ director-general Datuk Rospiagos bin Taha.

According to JPJ, the new vehicles are an urgent need (keperluan yang mendesak) and will replace vehicles that are 10 to 12 years old. The new vehicle assets can spur productivity and empower the preparedness for enforcement among officers nationwide, the department said.

JPJ revealed that the this fleet vehicle purchase is an initiative under the Program Cakna Madani Agensi Penguatkuasa that was announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in 2023. The programme allocated RM100 million to enforcement agencies, and part of JPJ’s portion was approved for the vehicle purchase, which amounted to RM10.4 million for 58 vehicles.

Assuming that the RM10.4 million is for the Fortuners alone, that amounts to RM179,310 per unit. In May 2023, the Fortuner’s price was increased by RM5,000 to RM189,880 for the 2.4 AT 4×4 and RM230,880 for the 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4. The petrol-powered 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4’s price was unchanged at RM191,880.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.