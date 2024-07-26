Toyota Hilux, Alphard among vehicles targeted by car theft syndicate in Johor, stolen in just 30 seconds

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / July 26 2024 11:14 am

A Johor car theft syndicate that was recently busted by the police had been stealing Toyota vehicles in just 30 seconds, according to Malay Mail. The group, which targeted 4×4 and luxury vehicles such as the Hilux, Fortuner, Alphard and Vellfire, managed to get around the cars’ alarm and immobiliser systems to boost them before selling them in a neighbouring country’s black market.

The syndicate, described as tech-savvy, used only two people to steal each car, utilising an electronic programmer – likely a relay device also used in the recent high-profile KLCC theft – followed by a jammer to disable the car’s security systems.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi involved using an electronic programmer to enter and start any modern vehicle without a key,” said Johor police chief M Kumar at a press conference. “They will also use another device called a jammer to disable the vehicle’s global positioning system (GPS) and alarm system within 30 seconds before fleeing with the vehicle.”

Investigations as part of the sting, Ops Lejang, found that this particular syndicate had been active for five to six months, moving in small groups and using rented cars to avoid detection. “Police have arrested eight men, aged between 27 and 49, including the syndicate’s mastermind,” Kumar said.

The operation, which took place between June 21 and July 21, saw three other syndicates being crippled through eight arrests, while two other groups specialising in used cars and three in motorcycles were busted with six and ten arrests respectively.

Kumar said a total of 81 vehicles were seized as part of the arrest, along with 30 car parts and numerous vehicle theft equipment. “The vehicles consist of 25 cars, a van, four lorries, 51 motorcycles and 13 motorcycle frames.”

He added that since January, the Johor police received 69 reports of missing luxury and 4×4 vehicles worth RM8.8 million. The stolen vehicles, which are in high demand in neighbouring countries, would by driven across the border by road before being disposed for between RM30,000 and RM40,000, Kumar said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.