Mitsubishi Xforce gets five-star ASEAN NCAP rating

Posted in International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / August 5 2024 6:30 pm

The Mitsubishi Xforce has been awarded a five-star rating in the Asean NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries) 2021-2025 assessment protocol, from an overall score of 79.15. THe Xforce is the second model from the Japanese brand to be assessed under this protocol, after the 2024 Triton.

The Xforce has been sighted on Malaysian roads earlier this year in February, and the B-segment SUV is expected to arrive later this year, though likely not before the third-generation Triton pick-up truck makes its local debut.

The variant tested was the Exceed, originating from Indonesia and set for sale in Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, and the Xforce put in a “superb performance” in its assessment, having achieved a five-star rating in all assessment categories, according to Asean NCAP.

Passive safety kit in the Xforce brings four airbags as standard, along with ABS, electronic stability control, seat belt reminder for front and rear occupants, and pedestrian protection technology across all variants, the report stated.

Also included in the Xforce, either as standard or as optional equipment are autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, and automatic high beam.

Scoring in the adult occupant protection (AOP) category was 27.91 out of a possible 32.00 points, while scoring in the child occupant protection (COP) category saw 43.43 out of a possible 51.00 points. For the safety assist category, the Xforce scored 15.59 from a possible 21.00 points, while in the motorcyclist safety category it scored 9.91 from a possible 16.00 points.

