2024 Mitsubishi Triton gets 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating

Posted in Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / December 4 2023 3:23 pm

The latest Mitsubishi Triton is the first pick-up truck to be tested under ASEAN NCAP’s (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries) 2021-2025 assessment protocol and has been awarded a five-star rating. With a total score of 74.71 points, the Triton was described as having made a “remarkable performance” in ASEAN NCAP’s assessment.

Standard safety features on the Mitsubishi pick-up truck, which made its global debut in June this year, include a minimum of three airbags (seven maximum), ABS, ESC, a seat belt reminder system for the driver and front passenger (rear passenger detection is optional) as well as pedestrian protection.

There are also several safety assist technologies that are available as standard or optional, which are autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring and automatic high beam.

In the adult occupant category, the Triton managed to score 26.01 out of 32 possible points, while it was 44.72 out of 51 possible points in child occupant protection. Meanwhile, in the safety assist category, the pick-up truck managed to score 15.16 out of 21 possible points, and it was 8.18 out of 16 possible points in the motorcyclist safety assessment.

With weighting adjustments, the final score of 74.71 points was enough for the Triton to get a five-star rating. “With Mitsubishi offering the abovementioned safety features, ASEAN NCAP believes that Mitsubishi places a high value on the importance on the safety of its occupants and other road users including motorcyclists. ASEAN NCAP is extremely happy that Mitsubishi has taken such actions in ensuring that all road users will benefit from this,” the automobile safety rating programme wrote in its release.

