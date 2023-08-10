Mitsubishi Xforce debuts in Indonesia – B-segment SUV to take on the Honda HR-V, Toyota Corolla Cross

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Hafriz Shah / 10 August 2023 3:20 pm / 6 comments

The all-new Mitsubishi Xforce has just made its global debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023 in Jakarta. A full production version of the XFC Concept that was unveiled in Vietnam last year, the Xforce (same naming convention as the Xpander MPV) is a B-segment SUV that is aimed squarely at the Honda HR-V and the Toyota Corolla Cross.

It’s an ASEAN-specific model developed exclusively for the region, and separated from Mitsubishi’s global-centric line-up such as the Renault Captur-based ASX and Eclipse Cross models. Mitsubishi says the region calls for a more SUV-like appearance – “stylish yet robust, authentic SUV design” in a compact size with a heavy focus on handling, comfort and utility.

Design highlights include a floating roof, muscular fender flares and the latest evolution of Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield face. Both front and rear lighting feature T-shaped signatures to appear wider and more stable. The launch models get 18-inch alloys with relatively large 225/50 tyres.

Inside, the interior is based on the ‘Horizontal Axis’ concept similar to the latest Triton, with a low-set dashboard for better visibility and a set of screens measuring 8.0 inch for the instrument cluster (with multiple themes) and 12.3 inches for the centre monolithic display. A melange fabric (think sweaters) is used to pad the meter panel and the door trim – a first for Mitsubishi.

The centre screen features a multimeter display (altitude, vertical and horizontal slant, direction) that pays homage to the original Pajero, as well as standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. An eight-speaker Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium sound system is also featured, exclusively co-developed with Yamaha. It’s claimed to offer “well-defined mids and highs and dynamic bass even on rough roads,” with four sound profiles to choose from: Lively, Signature, Powerful and Relaxing.

Mitsubishi claims the Xforce has top-class seating, with the rear bench having ample legroom and enough shoulder space for three passengers. The backrest has eight recline positions either to favour seating comfort or cargo space. It’s said that the interior can hold up to 15 drink bottles, while the boot is “among the best in the class” with a height-adjustable floor and 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats. For more convenience, the tailgate is powered with hands-free access (kick sensor).

Built on the same platform as the Xpander, the Xforce measures 4,390 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,660 mm tall, with a 2,650 mm wheelbase. For some context, it’s slightly bigger than the current HR-V in all directions, which is 4,330 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall, and with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The Corolla Cross, meanwhile, is slightly larger -4,460 mm long, 1,825 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall – with a very similar wheelbase of 2,640 mm.

Despite its size, the Xforce is significantly lighter than its direct competitors, with the Indonesian launch model weighing in at only 1,245 kg compared to the 1,400 kg Honda and Toyota. As usual, Mitsu also claims class-leading narrow turning radius of just 5.2 metres, along with a taller-than-average ground clearance of 222 mm (HR-V 196 mm, Corolla Cross 161 mm).

Under the bonnet is the same 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated MIVEC petrol engine as in the Xpander, making the same 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Here, however, it’s paired to a CVT instead of a 4AT. Suspension matches the Xpander, with MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam at the rear. Brakes get upgraded to discs all around.

Mitsubishi says the Xforce is specifically tuned to offer superior ride comfort on ASEAN roads, using larger caster trail and quicker OA gear ratio in the front suspension, along with bigger-diameter rear shock absorbers. Despite being front-wheel drive, Mitsubishi claims it has the road handling of a true SUV, achieved via the four drive modes of normal, wet, gravel, and mud.

The Xforce features Mitsubishi’s patented Active Yaw Control (AYC) that can adjust the driving force between the two front wheels, while the Wet driving mode (a Mitsu first) improves cornering and stability on wet roads during rain and even on flooded roads.

For safety, it gets six airbags and the usual set of active safety systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control (ACC), Automatic High Beam (AHB), Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN), Blind Spot Warning (with Lane Change Assist function) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) systems. That’s a massive improvement over the Xpander, at least.

The Mitsubishi Xforce will be built at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (Bekasi, West Java), and is scheduled for launch in Indonesia, other ASEAN countries, as well as South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. It should come to Malaysia too, but no timelines have been set just yet. Based on what you see here, though, would the Xforce be competitive against the Honda HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross? Comment below!

