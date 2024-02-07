2024 Mitsubishi Xforce spied in Malaysia – B-segment SUV here to rival Honda HR-V, Toyota Corolla Cross?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / February 7 2024 2:12 pm

It looks like Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is wasting no time bringing in some new models – this is the Xforce, an ASEAN-specific B-segment SUV in the vein of the Honda HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross, revealed in Indonesia in August. The company hasn’t sold an SUV here since the ASX was quietly pulled off the market a couple of years ago and it’s had a gaping hole in its lineup ever since.

Covered in camouflage, the identity of the car on test isn’t immediately apparent, but look closely and you’ll spot the muscular rear haunches and T-shaped taillights that form part of the Xforce’s distinctive design. Also visible are the 18-inch two-tone turbine-style alloy wheels, marking this out to be a high-spec variant.

Within the hazy definitions of the B-segment, the Xforce splits the difference between the HR-V and Corolla Cross in size, measuring 4,390 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,660 mm tall, with a 2,650 mm wheelbase. Against the all-conquering Proton X50, the Mitsubishi is 60 mm longer, 10 mm wider and 51 mm taller, while its wheelbase is 50 mm longer.

Relatively modern by Mitsubishi SUV standards, the Xforce is available with full-LED lighting, an angular fabric-covered dashboard and displays measuring up to eight inches across for the instrument cluster and 12.3 inches across for the infotainment touchscreen.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes as standard, and higher-end models also get an eight-speaker Yamaha sound system. There are also six airbags and a suite of driver assistance systems, such as autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. All a big departure from the diamond brand’s existing models in Malaysia.

Unfortunately, the Xforce is standard Mitsubishi under the bonnet, sharing its 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated MIVEC four-cylinder engine with the Xpander. It makes 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unlike the MPV, it uses a CVT instead of a four-speed automatic.

And despite featuring off-roader-style multimeter display and drive modes, along with a brake-activated version of Mitsubishi’s patented Active Yaw Control (AYC), the Xforce is front-wheel drive only. This isn’t your dad’s old Pajero, then – but then again, that’s par for the course in this segment.

The Xforce is entering a hotly-contested market segment in Malaysia. Aside from the aforementioned models from Proton, Honda and Toyota, you’ve also got Chinese competitors in the shape of the Chery Omoda 5 and the forthcoming GAC GS3 Emzoom. And let’s not forget the left-field option, the BYD Dolphin – no, it’s not an SUV, but a similarly-sized electric hatchback that plays in the same price range.

While we are expecting the Xforce to arrive this year, we don’t foresee it coming until later on – it will likely give way to the new third-generation Triton first.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xforce at GIIAS 2023

