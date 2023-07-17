Chery Omoda 5 – 3,000 units sold in 10 days; 10-year, 1-million km engine warranty now a RM2,000 option

In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 July 2023 11:21 am / 0 comments

Chery Malaysia says that it has sold 3,000 units of the Chery Omoda 5 in the 10 days after its launch. The Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro made their official debuts along with the Chery brand’s relaunch on July 6.

The strong initial response to the B-segment SUV with bold styling ‘surpassed expectations’ and ‘is a testament to the strong market demand and customer confidence in Chery Malaysia’s product offerings,’ the local arm of the Wuhu-based carmaker said in a statement.

With this, the early bird offer of a complimentary 10-year, one million km engine warranty is over, and the engine warranty falls in line with the standard car warranty, which is pretty lengthy too at seven years or 150,000 km. There’s also a five-year maintenance package which gives free labour (excluding parts) for every alternate service. If you really must have the 10-year, one million km engine warranty, top up RM2,000.

The Omoda 5, which is around the Honda HR-V’s size (the Chery is 70 mm longer and 40 mm wider), is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 156 hp and 230 Nm of torque. Drive goes to the front wheels via a CVT with nine virtual ratios.

Two variants of the Omoda 5 are available – the C at RM108,800 and the H that sells for RM118,800. There are three colour options – grey, black and white – and a black roof is optional on the white car (H only) for an extra RM2,000. The CKD range tops out at RM120,800.

Chery Malaysia says that it currently has a network of 23 ‘ready to serve’ showrooms and another eight more outlets to be completed by the end of August, making it 31 in total. The after-sales network also includes 22 service centres with ‘spare parts readiness strategically located across Peninsular and East Malaysia’.

“As an automotive manufacturer with extensive manufacturing experience and innovative capabilities, Chery is dedicated to delivering high-quality products that meet the needs of Malaysian consumers. We place utmost emphasis on product quality, safety, and performance, continuously innovating and improving our technologies to stay ahead of market demands,” said Leo Chen, Chery Malaysia’s executive VP.

We’ve covered Chery’s comeback extensively, from an exclusive in December 2021 that broke the news of the company’s re-entry to Malaysia, to the official launch event on July 6. Between those, there was a preview session in October 2022 and we also showed you some interesting models from Chery’s domestic market. Click on the links to follow the journey.

Click here or full details on the Omoda 5 and the three-row, seven-seater, D-segment Tiggo 8 Pro SUV.

Click to enlarge brochure

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.