2024 Proton X50 RC achieves best 2024 sales result in July with 2,585 units, 60% of buyers aged 26 to 50

Aside from releasing its sales figures for the month of July 2024, Proton has also highlighted the performance of the 2024 X50 RC, which was its second best-selling vehicle after the evergreen Saga. As previously reported, the national carmaker recorded 2,585 sales of the mildly refreshed B-segment SUV during its first full month of sales – a performance it says enables the car to maintain its lead in the segment.

This figure, the highest for the model in 2024, contributed significantly to the total tally of nearly 120,000 X50s sold since its launch in October 2020, maintaining its status as the fastest-selling SUV in Malaysia. The company claims that despite competition from Japanese and Chinese brands, the X50 managed to secure a 10.3% market share amongst SUVs from January to July, “easily outpacing” its rivals.

Proton also says the X50 appeals to a wide demographic, with equal sales between male and female buyers and 60% of buyers being aged between 26 and 50 years old. Feedback from customers is that the car is the right size for both single individuals and couples with young children, the company adds.

“July’s sales performance for the 2024 Proton X50 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Proton who listened closely to customer feedback. The model’s blend of performance, safety, and connectivity continues to resonate with our customers, this satisfying their needs. At the same time, Proton has made local production improvements and the customer-centric enhancements have kept the Proton X50 ahead of the pack.” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

The RC (which stands for “running change”) model looks identical to the original but features several improvements to reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). Elsewhere, you now get a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a seven-inch digital instrument display as standard, the former booting up and loading faster. There’s also a higher-definition 360-degree camera system and a powered tailgate – previously a cost option – on the Premium and Flagship variants.

GALLERY: 2024 Proton X50 TGDi Flagship

