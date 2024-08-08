2024 Honda Vario 125 scooter in four new colours for Malaysia – priced at RM7,268, in showroom August 17

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 8 2024 5:55 pm

2024 Honda Vario 125 Black

New colours for the 2024 Honda Vario 125 scooter in Malaysia, with pricing set at RM7,268 recommended retail, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This compares to the 2023 price for the Vario 125 of RM7,080 and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is offered.

The four new colours for the Vario 125 in Malaysia are Magenta, Black, Silver and Red, which replace the previous year’s colours of Yellow, Blue and Red. Stocks of the Vario 125 scooter are expected in all Implant X and authorised Boon Siew Honda dealers beginning August 17.

Certified as an Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV), the Vario 125 is powered by a a single-cylinder, SOHC liquid-cooled engine, displacing 124.9 cc. Honda says the Vario 125 is capable of producing 11.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 11.74 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

2024 Honda Vario 125 Silver (left and Red

Power goes from the engine to the rear wheel via a CVT gearbox and belt drive while the Vario 125 gets a three-star Malaysia Motorcycle Assessment Program (MyMAP) rating. Wheel sizing on the Vario 125 is 14-inches, shod with 90/80 tyre in front and 100/80 rubber in the rear.

While not coming with ABS, the Vario gets a hydraulic disc in front and mechanical drum brake at the back with Honda’s combined braking system. Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks and single preload-adjustable shock absorber in the rear.

2024 Honda Vario 125 Magenta

Riding conveniences on the Vario 125 include smart key for keyless starting with anti-theft alarm, vehicle answer back and idle stop-start. Other items include an 18-litre storage compartment under the seat, USB charging port in the front cowl, parking brake and LCD instrument panel with LED lighting used throughout.

The Vario 125 holds 5.5-litres of fuel in the tank with weight listed at 112 kg. Seat height on the Vario 125 is set at 769 mm.

