MIROS opens MyMAP bike assessment programme for phases 2 and 3, to cover above 250 cc, hybrid bikes

7 July 2023 10:47 am

Motorcycle manufacturers in Malaysia are invited to participate in the Malaysia Motorcycle Assessment Programme (MyMAP). MyMAP, conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), has concluded Phase 1 with nine motorcycles in the local market awarded the five-star rating for safety technology.

Phases 2 and 3 of MyMAP covers motorcycles above 250 cc capacity and motorcycles with combination power delivery, e.g. internal combustion, hybrids and electrics. Covering the premium and large displacement motorcycle market these phases, participation in MyMAP is currently voluntary for motorcycle manufacturers in Malaysia.

According to MIROS Director for Safety Research and Biomechanics, Ir Zulhaidi Jawi, “we received many enquiries from large displacement and hybrid motorcycle makers. Because of this, we have opened Phase 3 earlier than planned.” From the press release, MIROS hopes safety technology from the big bike and hybrid segment will trickle down to the budget motorcycle segment at affordable prices.

MIROS will continue on its mission collaborating with relevant parties to make motorcycles as a safe transportation choice for Malaysians. The full list of motorcycles with five-star MyMAP certification is available at mymap.com.my.