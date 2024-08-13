RM4 billion in 41 million unpaid traffic saman; Singaporeans top foreign offenders with 35,011 fines

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 13 2024 11:39 am

A total of 41 million traffic fines valued at RM4 billion remain unpaid since 1990 through to June this year, reported New Straits Times. Of these, approximately 51,128 fines valued at RM5.1 million involve foreign nationals from neighbouring countries including Singapore, Brunei and Thailand.

Topping the list of foreign nationals with unpaid fines are Singaporeans with 35,011 fines at a total of RM3.5 million, according to Utusan Malaysia. The Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) will issue notifications to traffic offenders, informing them of their outstanding fines, said Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Failure to settle fines incurred could result in being blacklisted by the road transport department (JPJ), which may result from any of the six major offences – running red lights, driving on the emergency lane, overtaking on solid double lines, using communication devices while driving, queue jumping and speeding.

Payments for fines can be made online via MyBayar, and so there is no need to visit a police station for the purpose, said Mohd Yusri. For foreign nationals, the police will enhance efforts in addressing unpaid fines when the enter or leave the country, the Bukit Aman JSPT director said.

As for discounts on fines, a 50% discount is automatically available within a month as stated on the fine notice, while discounts for overdue fines are offered selectively and based on agency requests, Mohd Yusri added. “We have seen substantial recoveries. Recent collections are estimated in the hundreds of millions of ringgit,” he said.

