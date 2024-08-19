Lamborghini Temerario – Huracán replacement is a 920 PS PHEV; 4.0L twin-turbo V8 spins to 10,000 rpm!

Posted in Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Jonathan Lee / August 19 2024 1:19 pm

It may have been unthinkable just a few years ago, but Lamborghini’s entire lineup is now electrified. The final piece of the puzzle is the new Temerario – the brand’s second plug-in hybrid supercar after the Revuelto – which replaces the Huracán after 11 long years of service.

The three-motor (each producing 150 PS) hybrid powertrain is nominally similar to the Revuelto’s – a large and powerful petrol engine and an electric motor drive the rear wheels, while two more motors handle the front. In this case, however, the sonorous naturally-aspirated V12 has been replaced not by the Huracán’s NA V10, but by a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8.

No, Lamborghini didn’t just stuff the Urus’ V8 into its supercar. The new L411 engine may still be direct-injected with a “hot-vee” turbocharger arrangement between the banks of cylinders, but it now has a flat-plane crankshaft, titanium conrods and a superbike-style finger-follower valvetrain with a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating to facilitate high revs.

How high? Try 10,000 rpm, which is higher than Ferrari and Porsche’s NA engines. With the turbos spinning at 2.5 bar of pressure, the V8 alone makes 800 PS from 9,000 to 9,750 rpm and 730 Nm of torque between

4,000 and 7,000 rpm. Lamborghini says the new engine maintains the smoothness and linearity of the Huracán’s V10 while delivering the high power and torque figures of a turbo mill.

But a high-strung turbocharged engine also delivers plenty of turbo lag, so what happens below 4,000 rpm? Well, that’s where the rear electric motor comes in. Situated between the engine and the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (which, by the way, is lighter than the Huracán’s seven-speed unit), it fills the torque gap at low revs with its own 300 Nm.

Boosting outputs further are the motors at the front that provide torque vectoring across the front axle and, combined, push out a peak of 299 PS (82 PS continuous) and a staggering 2,150 Nm. All this results in a total system output of 920 PS, enabling the Temerario to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 343 km/h.

The three motors are juiced by a 3.8 kWh battery, housed within the spine of the chassis. This allows the front motors to drive the car on electricity alone with a maximum output of 190 PS, hilariously turning the Temerario into a front-wheel-drive EV. No electric-only range has been provided just yet, but the pack does support up to 7 kW of AC charging, taking just 30 minutes for a full charge.

Drivers can control how the powertrain operates via the Recharge (which charges the battery using the V8), Hybrid and Performance settings. These combine with the five drive modes – Città (for city), Strada (street), Sport, Corsa (race) and Corsa Plus (driver aids off) – to determine how the engine and motors are used. Only in Città mode can the Temerario be driven on electric power alone in Hybrid; all other settings engage the V8 at all times. You also get launch control and a Drift Mode with four levels.

The powertrain is packaged within an all-new aluminium spaceframe that not only provides more room to fit taller occupants (up to 200 cm tall, even with a helmet fitted) but also reduces complexity and optimises weight – with the added bonus of offering a 20% increase in torsional stability over the Huracán. Despite this, the addition of all the electric gubbins does mean that the Temerario’s dry weight has ballooned by a whopping 268 kg over the Huracán Evo to 1,690 kg.

Enhancing the ferocity of the high-revving V8 is a specially-tuned exhaust system with an active exhaust, a connection between the engine banks and a sound symposer that sends engine notes to the cabin. Lamborghini has also chosen to transmit some of the flat-plane crank engine’s vibrations at higher revs through the use of bespoke engine mounts and lightweight body parts.

To ensure the Temerario has enough grip to manage the colossal firepower, the company worked with longtime partner Bridgestone to offer a full lineup of customised tyres. These include the all-rounder Potenza Sport (with a run-flat option available) and track-biased Potenza Race, and even Blizzak LM005 winter rubber. These are available in various sizes and are mounted on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels, which hide standard carbon ceramic brakes with ten-piston front callipers and 410 mm front discs.

Lamborghini has always used hexagons heavily in its designs, but with the Temerario it has taken it to the next level. The six-sided shape is everywhere – the daytime running lights in the front air intakes, the door mirrors, the side window shape, the various scoops, the massive centre tailpipe, the taillights and even the fuel filler flap and charge port door on either side.

And as is the tradition of cars coming from Sant’Agata Bolognese (well, except for the Urus), the Temerario has a low-slung look characterised by the slim, swooping glasshouse, which tapers towards the rear. The unbroken shoulder line, which stretches from the front fenders to the taillights, is reminiscent of the Gallardo’s, while the fixed rear spoiler enhances the car’s substantial width.

At the front, you’ll find slim, slightly inset headlights that give the car a focused gaze. Lamborghini has paid particular attention to aerodynamics this time around – the aforementioned DRLs are hollow and direct air through the front of the car, surrounded by inlets that cool the huge brakes. Various fins hidden within air inlets and even the door mirrors help channel air towards the gaping side air intakes.

Meanwhile, the roof’s central channel and tapered glasshouse feed the rear spoiler with clean airflow. Within the valley between the buttresses lies the V8, housed under a slatted engine cover similar to the superbike fairing. In fact, Lamborghini has taken lots of inspiration from the world of motorcycles, appearing in both the technical rear centre section and the partially-exposed rear wheels.

Underneath, a larger rear diffuser compared to the Huracán Evo maximises air flow extraction from the back of the car, in concert with various fins and deflectors. All in all, the Temerario delivers a 103% increase in rear downforce compared to its predecessor.

For even greater downforce, you’ll have to turn to the Alleggerita (lightweight) pack, adding a finned carbon fibre front splitter along with carbon underbody panels, side skirts, rear engine cover and even wheels. A lightweight glass rear window and polycarbonate front and rear three-quarter windows are also fitted.

Elsewhere, you get a more aggressive rear spoiler (also made from carbon fibre), as well as carbon door cards and passenger footrest. All this not only bumps up the rear downforce increase over the Huracán Evo to 158% but also reduces weight by over 25 kg – including 12.65 kg from the body panels alone.

The interior of the Temerario is very similar to the Revuelto’s, incorporating a Y-shaped centre console, hexagonal corner air-con vents and a trio of screens. The latter includes a customisable 12.3-inch digital instrument display with Dynamic, Navi and Essential views, an 8.4-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen and a 9.1-inch passenger display.

On the centre screen, users are able to customise the layout of the hexagonal interface and swipe contents towards the driver and passenger screens. You also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a Sonus faber sound system.

The Temerario also debuts a Lamborghini Vision Unit – a brace of three cameras that captures the forward view, the front cabin and the occupants (basically a selfie cam). This not only functions as a fancy dash cam but also integrates into the Lamborghini Telemetry 2.0 system, which features over 150 circuits around the world. You can also record up to two minutes of driving footage using the Memories Recorder function.

The rest of the cabin has been designed to make the driver feel like a pilot. They sit on 18-inch power-adjustable comfort seats with heating and ventilation (carbon fibre sports seats are optional) and face a flat-bottomed steering wheel with Ferrari-style controls for the lights, indicators and wipers, as well as rotary dials for controlling the drive and powertrain modes and Drift Mode levels.

On the centre console, you’ll find a starter button underneath a flip-up cover and a push-button gear selector with a distinctive toggle for reverse. Buyers can spec the car with either leather or Corsatex microfibre upholstery, along with a litany of carbon fibre decor options.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.