Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica unveiled – hand-painted one-off for brand’s 60th anniversary

In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Mick Chan / 8 August 2023 2:43 pm / 0 comments

Lamborghini has created a one-off version of the Huracán Sterrato, dubbed the Opera Unica in line with the supercar maker’s 60 the anniversary this year, wearing a special paint scheme “inspired by the vibrant blues of Sardinia’s seas and skies.”

Unveiled to a VIP guest event in Porto Cervo, the Opera Unica interpretation of the Huracán Sterrato boasts of a hand-painted exterior that employs three colours – Blu Amnis as the first solid colour, which is etched into by hand with Blu Grifo paint as the second colour, finished by a third, Blue Fedra, in a paint process that takes 370 hours in total.

The one-off car’s exterior gets matte black paint for its roof, sills, front lamp casings, front and rear splitters as well as fenders. the wheel arch protection shrouds are also painted matte black, and house a set of matte black ‘Morus’ 19-inch alloy wheels.

This blue theme is carried into the car’s interior with exposed carbon-fibre, where the seats, door panels and console are upholstered in Blu Delphinus leather. Its dashboard is trimmed in Alcantara of the same colour, while the steering wheel gets a combination of the two materials.

A lighter shade, Celeste Pheobe is used in complementary panels, trim piping and embroidery including the Lamobrghini logo. A seat panel graphic is applied in silver by laser, while the starter button cover on the centre console is finished in the exterior’s crystal effect paint.

As with the ‘regular’ Huracán Sterrato, this Opera Unica example wears a plate denoting it as part of the off-road-slanted supercar’s 1,499-unit production run, with the addition of ‘Opera Unica Porto Cervo 2023’ commemorative plates finished in crystal effect paint.

Being a Huracán Sterrato at its base, its powertrain and underpinnings are carried over. This variant is Lamborghini’s last to be powered by its naturally aspirated V10 engine, here producing 610 PS at 8,000 rpm and 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Driveline is courtesy of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive, with a self-locking rear differential.

The off-roading brief brings an increased 44 mm ground clearance and track widths have grown 30 mm in front and 34 mm at the rear, with Bridgestone Dueler All Terrain tyres (235/40 front, 285/40 rear) mounted on 19-inch wheels.

